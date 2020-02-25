The city police today gave in principle the nod to the BJP in organising a public rally using “loud speakers” to be addressed by the home minister Amit Shah on 1 March at Sahid Minar Maidan thus clearing the deck after uncertainty cropped up regarding the use of the loud speakers during examination to which the police was reported to have expressed reservation.

“We do not have any objection regarding the rally. What we conveyed to the organiser is to organise the rally adhering to the guidelines regarding the use of loud speakers,” said a senior officer at Lalbazar. The uncertainty cropped up after the police reportedly sat on the “clearance” of using loud speakers during examinations while conducting a rally . The Calcutta High Court in its ruling had proscribed the staging of any public rally using loud speakers during the examinations.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity at Lalbazar said that since the rally was being organised at Sahid Minar Maidan, which is under the custody of the Army and ministry of defence had cleared the venue, and coupled with the reasons that there is hardly any schools or colleges or any educational institutions nearby and above all since the rally would be addressed by the country’s home minister, it was anybody’s guess regarding the “clearance”.