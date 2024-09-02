LoP Adhikari demands President’s Rule, says TMC trying to obstruct people’s protests

Coming out strongly against the Trinamul Congress-led government in West Bengal over multiple incidents of sexual assault in the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the imposition of the President’s rule in the state. Attacking the Trinamul Congress over the law and order situation, Mr Adhikari alleged that the state is in the hands of “goons and rapists.” “There have been 7 incidents since yesterday…They are in contact with the TMC directly…Bengal is in the hands of goons and rapists…Mamata Banerjee is the root and the architect of this. Step Down, Mamata. She should resign.

She is the main disease and virus in these types of incidents,” Mr Adhikari told ANI news agency. “Mamata Banerjee is the real reason behind this. She should step down. Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and President’s rule is Bengal’s ground reality…We BJP MLAs are ready to combat this situation. We will expose Mamata Banerjee,” Mr Adhikari added. Earlier in the day, Mr Adhikari, on Sunday charged that Canning West Trinamul Congress MLA Paresh Das has issued instructions to obstruct a planned protest at Canning over the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, sharing an audio clip on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) in this regard.

Mr Adhikari, in the statement on X addressed to protesting doctors, said: “You have announced various events in the coming week and have urged the common citizens, to protest against the injustice done to the RG Kar PGT Lady Doctor. You have made an appeal to the people to turn off the lights of their house from 9 pm to 10 pm on 4th September in solidarity with the victim. “…all these events have made the Ruling TMC Party very nervous. And in order to stir the pot and evade the public animosity, they too have joined the “We want Justice” movement, albeit with the TMC flags in full display.

“Listen to the diktat issued by Canning West Trinamul MLA Paresh Das. How he is instructing to obstruct people from joining the RG Kar movement at Canning on the 4th of September. “MLA Paresh Das is no fringe element, he is what TMC stands for – violence, threats, obstructionism, intimidation, coercion etc,” Mr Adhikari wrote.