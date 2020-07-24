As several more Covid19 cases continue to surface in areas under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, GTA chairman Anit Thapa today announced a seven-day total lockdown in all the four municipalities in the Hills and some small towns, beginning Sunday.

Five Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Darjeeling sub-division and six more in the Kurseong sub-division in the past two days. The lockdown will be in force in municipalities of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong, and some towns that are ‘broader containment zones,’ like Sukhia Pokhari, Bijanbari, Pokhriabong, Tindharia and Sukna.

“We had been working in a united manner and had been able to control Covid-19 cases in the Hills, but the cases seem to be increasing in the GTA area by the day, with some patients not having any travel history. I think it is better to take a strong step now than to regret later when it is too late,” Mr Thapa said.

“I had a meeting with the Darjeeling DM, along with the GTA principal secretary, and a telephonic conversation with the Kalimpong DM, and to save the hills, we have decided that a seven-day lockdown will be imposed in the municipality areas of the GTA and those places where Covid cases are being reported from,” said Mr Thapa, who added that the GTA region will close this Saturday too, as part of the statewide lockdown order.

“Shops selling essential commodities, along with emergency services, will, however, be exempted from the lockdown, for which we will issue a notification,” Mr Thapa said.

Today, a 60-year-old man from Chandmari in Darjeeling was tested positive for the virus and was taken to a Covid hospital in Siliguri. According to locals, he had returned from Bihar seven days ago and was under home quarantine.

Two Covid cases were also found in the Sukhia Pokhari Block in Darjeeling last night, and two more from Bijanbari. Two cases were found in Tindharia and one in Barbung Busti under the Kurseong sub-division today. One of the persons in Tindharia is an Army man and was home on leave, while the other is a relative of a person who had recently been tested positive.

The one from Barbung busty had no travel history and worked in the Kurseong hospital. Similarly, three cases were reported from Sukna yesterday night. Meanwhile, the state-called lockdown totally shut Darjeeling town today.