Lights, camera, action! Studios resume shooting

Finally, the stalemate in Tollywood has been resolved and shooting of television serials, web series and films began today.

From Wednesday morning, Federation technical workers joined work and actors and directors engaged themselves in a full day of shooting.

On Tuesday, after the intervention of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the conflict between the federation and the directors was resolved. The severe complexity surrounding the ban on director Rahool Mukherjee was ended by the chief minister herself. Directly from Nabanna, Mamata’s instruction was, “No one can be banned.” On Tuesday evening, Dev informed the media in Studio Para that henceforth, no one in the industry can be banned, as stated by the chief minister. However, the CM mentioned that if someone makes a mistake, they must compensate for it.

On behalf of the directors, Goutam Ghosh announced that changes are being made to the existing shooting rules of the federation. A committee will be formed to review the federation’s rules, and new regulations will be implemented based on the committee’s report from November, according to the chief minister. On Tuesday afternoon, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Goutam Ghosh sat in a special meeting with the chief minister at Nabanna, where minister Aroop Biswas was also present. With the resolution of the stalemate in Tollywood, there was a wave of happiness in the studios. On Tuesday night, sweets were distributed at the Technicians Studio and from Wednesday morning, Tollywood was abuzz again.

The directive for director Rahool Mukherjee’s work suspension had caused an uproar in the studios for the past few days. The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) had ordered a three-month work suspension for director Rahool Mukherjee for allegedly shooting in violation of the rules. On Saturday morning, even though the actors arrived at the shooting floor, the technicians did not. It was reported that the technicians were absent because the Federation’s ban on Rahool as a director had not been lifted.