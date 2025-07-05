LIC introduces new Plans

LIC of India introduces LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 912) & LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree Single Premium (Plan 911). Sat Pal Bhanoo, CEO & MD (in-charge), Life Insurance Corporation of India launched new plans, LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (UIN: 512N387V01) and LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree Single Premium (UIN: 512N390V01) on Friday.

The two new plans launched are combinations of savings and protection and are specially designed to generate an adequate corpus to meet various needs of our life cycle. The purpose of LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 912) is to cater to all the needs of individuals, specifically of the younger generation who wish to fulfil their dreams, goals, responsibilities and also provide security. LIC’s Nav Jeevan Shree (Plan 911) – A Single Premium policy is meant for building corpus along with providing life insurance. In the current environment when interest rates are very volatile, these two plans provide guaranteed additions throughout the policy term.

