Left questions huge victory margin of TMC candidates

The Left has cast suspicions over the huge victory margin of some of the TMC councillors which it said turned Bengal into a laughing stock in front of the world while the CPIM today reclaimed its party office in ward 98 after it was allegedly captured by the Trinamul.

As the poll results were announced yesterday, it came to light that in several wards TMC candidates have won with an “abnormal margin” as high as 62, 045 votes which was acquired by Faiz Ahmed Khan, son of TMC MLA and minister Javed Khan, who contested from ward 66. Another TMC candidate, Ananya Banerjee secured victory in ward 109 with a margin of 37, 661 votes.

The CPIM has sought to question this enormous victory margin. The CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty sought to point out that in this KMC election the TMC got a total of 72 per cent of votes but in 26 wards it has bagged more than 80 per cent votes. In three wards, it even secured more than 90 percent votes. “The TMC had almost touched 100 per cent,” tweeted Mr Chakraborty and said the result in itself shows what a laughing stock democracy in Bengal has been turned into.

A Left party worker said “Several of our candidates were supposed to win from wards in the area of Jadavpur, considered a Left bastion, but after the results were out, it shocked us. In ward 109 where Ananya Banerjee won with an incredible margin, our polling agents were not even allowed to get into the booths and were terrorized by the TMC goons. Vote looting was quite apparent. Similar was the case in ward 111, where Chayan Bhattacharya had a major chance of winning. We will analyse the poll results and if needed will challenge it.”

Meanwhile, the CPIM party office in ward 98 that was captured allegedly by the ruling dispensation was again reclaimed by the party and was made functional today. Yesterday, the TMC allegedly captured a DYFI office in Netaji Nagar yesterday after winning from the ward.