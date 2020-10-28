Three days after a meeting between PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Left Front chairman Biman Bose to decide an electoral understanding for next year’s state Assembly elections, CPI-M politburo sent its nod for the alliance today.

This is the second time since 2016 state Assembly elections when Congress and the CPI-M-led Left Front are closing ranks to form the third force against ruling Trinamul Congress and a resurgent BJP in the state.

The Congress camp has reciprocated the Left Front’s gesture following the first round of talks between the two outfits following PCC chief Somen Mitra’s death.

Chowdhury said today that he has proposed that the Congress-Left alliance should be forged cordially with the activists of both the parties are eager to fight against “the twin monsters–TMC and BJP. Both of us should realise the stark ground reality requiring a strong and durable alliance,” Chowdhury said.