Late-night car accident in Howrah: Two dead, three injured

A late-night car accident in Howrah has resulted in two fatalities, including the driver. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. last night on Foreshore Road in Shibpur. The car crashed into a stationary trailer parked on the roadside. Two people died, and three others were injured and hospitalised.

The car involved in the accident bore the plaque carrying the name of Giasuddin Mollah, MLA of Magrahat West in South 24 Parganas. However, the MLA denied any connection to the car. Mustaq Khan (25), a resident of Watgunge, was driving the car with four others when the accident occurred. The speeding car lost control and collided with the rear of the stationary trailer. The impact was so severe that the front of the car ended up under the trailer, trapping the occupants inside. Police from the Shibpur police station arrived at the scene and rescued the passengers from the wreckage.

Mustaq and another person were declared dead at Howrah District Hospital. The remaining three injured passengers are undergoing treatment. Mustaq’s father, Mohammed Mukhtar, confirmed that his son was driving the car and had been working for MLA Giasuddin. However, the MLA denied any involvement in the accident. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area

