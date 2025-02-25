Lansdowne Place is now Pratul Mukherjee Sarani: KMC

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation officially adopted the name change of Lansdowne Place to Pratul Mukherjee Sarani today. The change in the name was announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on 21 February. Miss Banerjee had announced the new name to honour the eminent Bengali singer Pratul Mukherjee, who breathed his last on 15 February.

The official name change was announced by mayor Firhad Hakim during the ongoing Budget Session at the KMC House today.

Meanwhile, councillor of the ruling party from ward 24, Ellora Saha, voiced concerns over the dilapidated buildings in the city. With a few months away from the monsoons, the councillor from north Kolkata pointed out that despite issuance of the no objection certificate, building owners are not taking any steps to repair the ‘dangerous or dilapidated’ portions that results in continued threat to the life of the occupants. The councillor suggested a deadline be given with the NOC so that the issue of dilapidated buildings could be solved.

Like Ellora Saha, another ruling party councillor, Ratna Sur, councillor of ward 115 also raised concerns over the existing system of double property taxes being paid by the residents of added areas. The veteran councillor recommended if the tax being paid at the BLRO could be lifted at the earliest to bring relief to the residents. Echoing issues on civic matters, opposition councillor Nandita Roy, pointed out the problems of illegal parking in various parts of Kolkata. For road safety, the councillor recommended more speed breakers to prevent accidents.