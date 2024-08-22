Lakshmir Bhandar cannot be protest issue, says Arambagh MP

The Arambagh MP Mitali Bag on Wednesday said it was found that a large section of well established people, who are also availing the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar are the ones who are trying to mislead and misguided people over the scheme. The Arambagh MP added that Lakshmir Bhandar is for the needy, poor and the deprived.

It aims to empower women. I urge those, who are well established, to give off with their Lakshmir Bhandar so that the amount may be distributed to the right people. It is a shame that when the common people are crying for justice, a section of politically-motivated people are trying to play politics with it. The MP said, it has come to her knowledge that some people are circulating fake printed forms requesting to stop the Lakshmir Bhandar.

