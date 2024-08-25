Labhpur stands first in fund utilisation

Labhpur Panchayat Samiti has stood first in the state for utilizing funds in the 2024-25 period, under the fifteenth finance commission.

Labhpur Panchayat Samiti in Birbhum district has received Rs 1.12cr fund and utilized cent percent of the sum. Bhatar on East Burdwan stood second with 99.88 per cent fund utilization and Karimpur, Nadia stood third with funds utilization of 99.15 per cent.

In the panchayati raj website of the government of India this latest data has been released.

The centre and the BJP have been accusing the state government of unable to utilize the funds, but the 100 per cent fund utilization by Labhpur panchayat Samity has been a commendable achievement, feels state government top officials.

The funds have been utilized for setting up culvert construction, sewerage systems, toilets, pucca roads, drinking water projects etc.

The tendering process was also transparent and floated very quickly.

The works have been monitored regularly and completed within the target period.

The MLA of Labhpur, Abhijit Singha said that it is a great achievement for the panchayat samity and will further strengthen the developmental projects of the state government.