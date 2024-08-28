Kunal urges people to foil Wednesday bandh

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh urged people to foil the 12-hour Bangla Bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit tomorrow.

The statewide bandh call has exposed the BJP that they were behind the Nabanna march called by the Paschimbanga Chatra Samaj demanding resignation of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Ghosh said the BJP is trying to create chaos in Bengal and urged people and Trinamul Congress workers not to fall in the trap of the BJP.

“People have seen, who have broken barricades put up by the police. More than 10 policemen were injured when the demonstrators pelted stones at them. The agitators demanded to enter Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters. It is not a place where anyone can go and enter.”

He congratulated the police for maintaining cool. “The demonstrators tried to provoke the police but they maintained their cool and handled the situation properly. It is not the trigger-happy police of Jyoti Basu, which killed 13 Congress workers on 21 July or Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s government that had killed five Forward Bloc supporters in Cooch Behar.”

Mr Ghosh said today’s movement was preplanned by the BJP. “Not even one per cent of students were present in the rally. Those who had broken the barricades were anti-socials engaged by the BJP,” he said.

He said 28 August is the foundation day of Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad and the sole attempt of the BJP is to foil the programme. He said, “We all demand capital punishment of those involved in the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chief minister, Mamata Banerjee had taken part in a rally demanding capital punishment. The police arrested the prime accused within 24 hours of the incident. The high court and subsequently the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry. So, now the case is lying with the CBI.”

He urged people not to get swayed by false propaganda of the BJP. “The BJP IT cell is uploading fake stories on social media,” he warned.