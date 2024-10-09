Kulktali child death: Jaynagar in turmoil again, police forms SIT

State police today formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Class IV student rape and murder case. The team will investigate the incident under the leadership of SP Baruipur and eight other police officials.

Meanwhile, Kultali in Jaynagar once again saw tense moments after villagers dug up road, burnt tyres to prevent the entry of police.

Villagers were protesting demanding justice for the victim. They carried the victim’s body in a procession. It was during this time that the SDPO Baruipur Atish Biswas attempted to enter the village. As soon as the SDPO’s vehicle convoy approached the village, residents of the Goranakati area surrounded it, staging a protest. There were allegations that attempts were made to snatch the keys of the police vehicle. Villagers were seen charging the vehicle with slippers. The SDPO got out of the car and walked into the village, accompanied by other police officials. Amidst this tension, there were also allegations of vandalism against police vehicles in Goranakati. It was reported that attacks were carried out with sticks, bamboo, and iron rods, shattering the police car windows. The protesting villagers stated, “We have no anger against the police. We want to drive out the terrorists from the village. The police are actually providing protection to the terrorists. We had said that vehicles should not be allowed into the village. The police claimed that they had a patient in their vehicle and asked us to move aside, threatening to drive over us if we did not comply. That’s when our boys became enraged.”

The police stated that there was no misbehavior from their part with the villagers. A lady constable was unwell and was being taken to the hospital. A police officer was heard telling the villagers, “Hand over those who damaged the vehicles to us. Whatever grievances you have, remember that my force is also angry now.” The incident has kept the Goranakati area of Jaynagar tense since the morning of Panchami. A large police team, led by SDPO Canning, arrived there to bring the situation under control. Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said it was a preplanned attack and subversive activities are on rise there. “It is the failure of the police minister as well as chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who must resign, ” said Mr Adhikari. Senior TMC minister and KMC mayor Firhad Hakim said BJP and CPM jointly are politicising the issue. MP Jaynagar Protima Mandal was also prevented from entering Mahismari by local people today. Ms Mandal had come to meet the family members of the deceased.