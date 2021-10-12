K’pong homestays to get 2nd part govt funds

The state government has granted Rs 1.64 crore for the development of homestays in Kalimpong district. According to Kalimpong District Magistrate R Vimala, the fund is the second instalment for the development of homestays and their services for tourists.

According to Mrs Vimala, a total of 337 homestay owners have registered their names in Kalimpong district. They have received the first instalment of Rs 50,000 each in the last financial year. Notably, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh to homestay owner in three instalments.

“A total of 328 homestay owners, out of the 337, in Kalimpong district have qualified for the second installment, with which they will improve their existing homestays,” the Kalimpong DM said, adding, “A team has conducted a survey on homestays and screened them for the second installment.”

The state government has decided to sanction incentives to those who maintain the basic concepts of the homestay business, those who serve the tourists properly and maintain sustainable ecology of their respective areas. The incentives will be disbursed among the qualified homestay owners soon after the Pijas, said Ms Vimala.

“This will certainly help the initiatives taken by the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT ) to make Kalimpong as a model ‘Rural Tourism and Homestay District’ in India,” said the Convener of ACT, Raj Basu.

According to Mr Basu, local residents run around 400 homestays in Kalimpong district, which is the highest in a district in India.

“This kind of support for Homestays, especially in rural areas of Kalimpong, is the only such support provided by any state government in India, especially in this pandemic affected tourism industry,” Mr Basu said. As per a survey conducted by ACT Kalimpong, the newly formed district has the highest concentration of homestays in rural areas of India.

With reopening of the tourism sector to visitors, all homestays have received good bookings for this Durga Puja season, according to him. Notably, ACT organised the Second Homestay Congress as part of World Tourism Day on 25 September at the Mainak Tourist Lodge, with the help of the Department of Tourism, Government of West Bengal.