Kolkata’s yellow taxicabs stare at extinction

After trams, another of the city’s iconic forms of transport is staring at extinction. The diminishing fleet of yellow taxis is on the verge of disappearing altogether with around 1,000 more about to be phased out in a month’s time. Once a crucial mode of transport in Kolkata, the yellow taxis have now been reduced to nostalgic rides or one of the lesser preferred public carriers. Even though a few yellow taxis are still spotted in almost every major part of the city, their numbers are said to be shrinking every passing year. Tough competition from the online app cabs, despite often charging exorbitant fares, has left the yellow taxis behind in the race due to various reasons.

The doorstep service and availability of vehicles at the click of a mobile button have given the online app cabs an edge over the yellow taxis that have been struggling for survival in the technological era amid their competitors. Absence of air-conditioning, which is available in most online app cabs is another disadvantage for the yellow taxis that are yet to have the modern features like their counterparts, according to the drivers. The arrival of online app cabs, consecutive lockdowns during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the hike in fuel prices, have crippled this section of Kolkata’s transporters.

Even as the Yatri Sathi app provided some oxygen to the crippled transport of Kolkata, its limited fleet is still a hurdle in giving a new lease of life to the symbolic yellow taxis, claimed the drivers who are now looking for better options. According to the operators, the number of yellow taxis in Kolkata has fallen to around 3000-4000 from their earlier count of 27,000 to 28,000. The taxi operators have decided to hold a meeting on Tuesday to find a solution to their existential crisis and replacement of their vehicles with other alternative options.

Advertisement