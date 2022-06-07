Kolkata to Remember KK in Durga Puja

The last concert of KK’s life took place in Kolkata. Kabiraj Bagan in Ward 14 of Kolkata Municipality wants to commemorate that moment through the biggest festival of Bengalis. This time their theme of Durga Puja is the eminent singer KK.

He came to give joy to the City of Joy. And in that city, KK’s voice has been silenced forever. The pain of losing the singer is clearly visible across the City of Joy. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis. So this city wants to capture the memory of KK during the time. Hence, the organisers have decided their theme of this year’s Durga Puja of Kabiraj Bagan of Ward No. 14 of Kolkata Municipality would be the singer KK.

On May 30 and 31, KK had performed in Kolkata. The second day’s program was on Nazrul Mancha, organized by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. KK was invited to Gurudas College Fest. Kolkata witnessed the sea of people on that occasion. The auditorium flooded with the crowd. The air conditioning was not working under the pressure of the crowd. KK fell ill after his performance. After going back to the hotel, he tried to sit on the sofa and fell down. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors informed that it was too late. He could not be saved anymore. People are still unable to get over the demise of their beloved singer. Thus, Kabiraj Bagan has thought of this unique way to pay tribute to the melodious soul.