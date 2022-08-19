Kolkata Port eyes `2500 crore investment for expansion under PPP model

Celebrating the silver jubilee of the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the port sector, the chairman of the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, Mr Vinit Kumar, today said that a total of Rs 2500 crores investment for the port in the next three to four years, is in the pipeline.

Addressing the Press on the sidelines of a maritime PPP conclave, Mr Kumar highlighted the future plans of the port where he said “The Kolkata Port has already given a concession of Rs. 180 crores, for Kidderpore Dock, mainly for IWD transportation.

This will also enable the dock to handle containers. Another contract of Rs 300 crores for operations of Berth no. 2 in Haldia Dock is being planned.” He highlighted that the entire operation for the Netaji Subhas Dock will be done on a PPP model.

As part of the expansion plan, the chairman confirmed a proposal of Rs 400 crores for the extension of the gated facility at Balagarh and the development of a jetty for the transportation of containers and other materials.

To decongest the port, two more jetties are being developed in the first phase. The port also intends to set up a floating crane facility for the transhipment of containers.

“We will deploy a floating crane with an investment of Rs 75 crores as part of a concession of 15 years in Diamond Harbour and Sagar.” Highlighting the role of the PPP model in the port sector, he said, “Over Rs 20000 crore have been invested in the port sector under this model which accounts for around 30 per cent of the total capacity in the port sector.

About Rs 28000 crores in next seven to eight years is in pipeline for shipping and port sector.” He added, “The landlord model is the model for future where ports will be more of a regulator while services will be provided by the private sector under a PPP mode.”

At the maritime conclave, the company Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd today handed over a feasibility report to SMP Kolkata for setting up crude import storage and a dispatch terminal at Haldia.