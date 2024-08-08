Kolkata Police warns 250 Facebook users over social media posts provoking trouble

Kolkata Police have warned around 250 people for allegedly making provocative posts on Facebook and social media inviting trouble in West Bengal after the longest serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed resigned on Monday and fled after weeks of student unrest claiming several hundreds of lives in the country.

Sources in the Lalbazar, KP headquarters, said that police have issued warnings around 250 netizens for making derogatory posts that could provoke trouble in the city as well as districts across the state. Police have also contacted several Facebook users to withdraw photographs and videos posted by the latter in social media platforms so as to prevent any kind of violence in the wake of developments in the neighbouring country from happening in West Bengal, according to the sources.

Police have also stated that stern action can also be taken if any person is found making or posting remarks with photos and videos with communal sentiments on social media, the sources said, requesting anonymity. In order to maintain peace and harmony in the state the chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a high level meeting with chief secretary, home secretary and top police officials like director general of police (DGP) and inspector general of police (IGP) at the state secretariat Nabanna. Miss Banerjee on Monday had directed her party Trinamul Congress and cabinet colleagues to refrain from making any comment or social media post on the situation in Bangladesh.

Following a state Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Monday, Miss Banerjee had also issued a public appeal through the media, requesting the common people to avoid getting trapped by any kind of provocation on the Bangladesh issue. “Refrain from making any comment that can create tension or violence. All of us are anxious about the situation evolving in Bangladesh. But do not make any post or comment on the issue that might disturb peace in the state and the country,” the Chief Minister had said. She had also accused a section of the BJP leaders of making comments on the developments in Bangladesh. “They have already started making some posts which they should not have done. I have asked my leaders to refrain from doing the same. I request all to maintain peace,” Miss Banerjee said