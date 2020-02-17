Kolkata Police have opened four helpline numbers for the convenience of the board examinees and asked them to contact those numbers in case they face any disturbance due to miking and playing of loudspeakers during the exam days. In a Twitter post on Saturday, city police commissioner Anuj Sharma has asked the students to contact in those numbers in case they face any problem in their studies owing to the playing of loudspeakers and any other issues.

“Wish the students all the best for their exams. In case of any disturbance to your studies due to loud music, miking etc or any other issue #Dial100 or Call/WhatsApp message at the following numbers!!!”, tweeted Anuj Sharma. He also shared the following four helpline numbers 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365 for the students to contact in case of such disturbances.

While Madhyamik (secondary) examination is going to start from 18 February, the Higher Secondary examination will commence from 12 March. The ISC board exams started on Friday and CBSE class X and XII examinations have started on Saturday. Sources said that was taken after requests poured in to Lalbazar, the police headquarters in and its social networking page from students seeking help as their board examinations are approaching. Praising the initiative by the police, many students and their guardians thanked it while few others asked for specific numbers of local police stations.

“Good initiative. Instead of complaints by students or parents, concerned police station should be on extra vigil to avoid such disturbances,” said Raj Bagri who complained that loud music was being played around Subhash Sarovar till 11.30 on Friday night. Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and education minister Partha Chatterjee have conveyed their best wishes for the candidates appearing in different examinations. Wishing success for the candidates, Mr. Chatterjee said, “Madhyamik examination is going to start from 18 February.

This is first and most significant examination for the school students. I wish them all the success and convey my heartiest greetings.” Earlier, state environment department had banned the use of microphone or loudspeaker in residential areas or where educational institutions are situated prior to the beginning of the secondary and the higher secondary examinations of all boards and councils and the ban will be in place until all the examinations are over.