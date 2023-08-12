One person has been arrested on Friday in connection to the death of a student who allegedly fell from the balcony of Jadavpur University hostel, officials said.

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Sourabh Chowdhury.

This is the first arrest in the Jadavpur student death case.

Notably, a first-year student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel on Wednesday night.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, on Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that strong action will be taken and justice will be served.

Talking to the media after visiting the Jadavpur University Hostel on Thursday, Governor Bose said, “I went to the hostel, I discussed with the students… and also the teachers, they want justice. Justice will be done. They presented before me some of the basic issues here. We’ll address them… We’ll do our best, we’ll give them justice, and strong action will be taken…”

The officials informed that, according to the preliminary postmortem reports, the student died after falling from a high place. He suffered severe injury to the left side of the head and his left rib and pelvis were fractured due to the impact.

Previously, a ten-member inquiry committee visited the Jadavpur University Hostel after a student allegedly died after falling from the balcony of his hostel, officials said.

He was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates. The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Deceased Swarnodip Kundu, a first-year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state’s Nadia district.

“On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, 1st-year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) ( Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today,” said Police.