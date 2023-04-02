Kolkata Metro Railway unveils fare chart for Orange Line

Kolkata Metro Railway announced the fare chart of the route between New Garia and Ruby which is awaiting confirmation about the launch date from the Railway Board.

According to the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P. Uday Kumar Reddy, the Railway Board has approved the Single Ticket System from Blue Line to Orange Line.

As per the GM, the fare for travelling between Dakshineswar or Dum Dum to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station, commuters would have to shell out Rs 45 for a distance of about 36.7 km.

A commute from Esplanade, Chandni Chowk, Park Street or Kalighat to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay would cost Rs 40 for passengers.

Similarly, for travelling between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at Tollygunge to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station, commuters would have to shell out Rs 35.

For a ride from Kavi Subhash on the Orange Line to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay at Ruby, the fare has been fixed as Rs 20.

While complying with the observations of the commissioner of railway safety, the metro authorities are also working on final commissioning of the line beyond Ruby. With an increased allocation of 242.86 per cent and funds to the tune of Rs 1200 crores, the New Garia to Airport via Rajarhat Metro Project is expected to get a boost this year with the inauguration of a 9.82 km stretch from Ruby to Salt Lake.

The project is faced with land hurdles near New Town.

However, the authorities are making efforts to open the additional stretch for commercial services by the month of October. According to Mr Reddy, in 2022-23, 14.23 kms Metro route extension has taken place.

“The Kolkata Metro was extended by 14.23 km last year. Next year we want to add 22.9 km,” informed the GM.

The addition of 14.23 km, according to the GM of the city metro railway, was the biggest route extension of Kolkata Metro to date.