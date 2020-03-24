As the lockdown by state government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic began in the city today, public transport went off the roads while citizens crowded markets in the early hours to stock up on necessary items. The city police came down hard, particularly on the delinquent travellers defying orders, and were seen enforcing the “complete safety restrictions” by giving counselling.

The lockdown in the city that is meant to encourage people to stay indoors to avoid viral transmission instead saw rushing to markets in the early hours of the day to stock up on groceries and other necessary items. Shopkeepers claimed that many of them could keep their business shut tomorrow if they do not receive fresh supplies since old stocks are fast running out.

Several vendors who avail local train to reach city markets, did not appear today morning since local train services have been suspended.The state government has though clarified that essential services will remain uninterrupted. Prices of commodities such as eggs, cabbage, potatoes, rice etc. have seen an apparent price hike due to growing demand but scant stock.

However, many shops were seen doing brisk business even in the afternoon before the 5 o’clock scheduled shutdown as people, bracing themselves for the four-day lockdown to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, made a beeline to those shops for a last minute panic buying.

Meanwhile, as the clock struck 5 pm, the police on the streets were in large numbers trying to reason with bikers, cabs and even shop owners, to fall in line that till midnight 27 March.

A policeman said “We are just trying to keep it simple to the commuters and those delinquent travellers who are knowingly or unknowingly defying the lockdown order on the first day. We are trying to get them to follow the restrictions imposed by the state visa- vis the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselling is being given a chance for the very first day. We shall get cracking by slapping charges under section 188 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) from tomorrow if somebody tries to violate the orders. The punishment under this section is six years of imprisonment and Rs 1000 as fine.”

One cop was seen trying to pull up a biker for staying out beyond 5p.m. “You should have been indoors by now. None should be out unless any need for medical attention or procurement of essential services, arises” said the cop.