Kolkata FF Lottery Results for May 30, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

The Kolkata FF (Fatafat) lottery results for Friday, May 30, 2025, are officially out. The fast-paced lottery game continues to attract thousands of participants daily, particularly from Kolkata and other regions of West Bengal.

Kolkata Fatafat is popular for its quick draws and multiple rounds, offering players frequent opportunities to participate throughout the day. On weekdays, the game consists of eight rounds, each producing a winning number at predetermined times.

Winners of Kolkata Fatafat for May 30, 2025:

The official results for all eight rounds on May 30, 2025, are as follows:

First round: 249-5

Second round: 140-5

Third round: 359-7

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

These results were released sequentially from morning until evening, consistent with the game’s established schedule.

More about the lottery…

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery game conducted legally within West Bengal. It involves eight rounds on weekdays, with fewer rounds typically held on Sundays and public holidays.

Each round generates a unique three-digit number followed by a single-digit figure, representing the winning number for that session.

The game’s quick format is popular among players who prefer multiple chances to win in a single day. The results for each round come out at specific times, allowing participants to check outcomes throughout the day.

Participants can verify the results for any day by following these steps:

1. Visit the official Kolkata Fatafat websites: kolkataff (dot) in or kolkataff (dot) com

2. Locate the “Results” section on the homepage.

3. Select the relevant date (in this case, May 30, 2025).

4. Scroll to view all eight rounds of the draw.

5. Match your selected numbers with the announced winning numbers.

It is recommended that players use official websites to avoid errors or delays that can occur with third-party apps or unofficial sources.

Kolkata Fatafat operates under West Bengal’s legal lottery framework. Although it is a game of chance, players should exercise caution and avoid excessive betting. Authorities regularly advise participants to play responsibly and recognize the financial risks involved.