Kolkata FF Lottery Results for May 29, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

The much-anticipated Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery results for Thursday, May 29, 2025, are now available. The daily lottery, hugely popular in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, continues to see a surge in participants drawn to its quick format and high-frequency draws.
The game operates in multiple rounds throughout the day, offering players several chances to win. Each round produces a unique result based on a set formula, similar in nature to the traditional Satta-style games but localized for the Kolkata region.
Kolkata Fatafat May 29 results:
Participants can check the official results for all eight rounds at: kolkataff (dot) in and kolkataff (dot) com.
Here are the winning numbers released so far:
1st Round: 579-1
2nd Round: 367-6
3rd Round: 457-6
4th Round: 168-5
5th Round: 225-9
6th Round:
7th Round:
8th Round:
Numbers are updated live every hour starting from morning, typically concluding by evening.
More about this lottery:
The Kolkata Fatafat game is run in eight sessions daily on weekdays, with reduced rounds on Sundays and public holidays.
Each round’s result is released at a designated time, giving players ample opportunities to participate throughout the day.
While legal in West Bengal, it’s important to remember that Kolkata Fatafat is a game of chance. Players are advised to engage responsibly and avoid excessive wagering.
How to View the Results
Here’s how you can find the latest Kolkata Fatafat results:
- Go to the official website.
- Find the “Results” section on the main page.
- Ensure the correct date is selected, then scroll to view all eight rounds.
- Compare your chosen numbers with the published results.
While several third-party apps and sites may share the outcomes, it’s best to rely on the official platforms to avoid errors or delays.