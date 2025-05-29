Kolkata FF Lottery Results for May 29, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

The much-anticipated Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery results for Thursday, May 29, 2025, are now available. The daily lottery, hugely popular in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, continues to see a surge in participants drawn to its quick format and high-frequency draws.

The game operates in multiple rounds throughout the day, offering players several chances to win. Each round produces a unique result based on a set formula, similar in nature to the traditional Satta-style games but localized for the Kolkata region.

Advertisement

Kolkata Fatafat May 29 results:

Participants can check the official results for all eight rounds at: kolkataff (dot) in and kolkataff (dot) com.

Advertisement

Here are the winning numbers released so far:

1st Round: 579-1

2nd Round: 367-6

3rd Round: 457-6

4th Round: 168-5

5th Round: 225-9

6th Round:

7th Round:

8th Round:

Numbers are updated live every hour starting from morning, typically concluding by evening.

More about this lottery:

The Kolkata Fatafat game is run in eight sessions daily on weekdays, with reduced rounds on Sundays and public holidays.

Each round’s result is released at a designated time, giving players ample opportunities to participate throughout the day.

While legal in West Bengal, it’s important to remember that Kolkata Fatafat is a game of chance. Players are advised to engage responsibly and avoid excessive wagering.

How to View the Results

Here’s how you can find the latest Kolkata Fatafat results:

Go to the official website. Find the “Results” section on the main page. Ensure the correct date is selected, then scroll to view all eight rounds. Compare your chosen numbers with the published results.

While several third-party apps and sites may share the outcomes, it’s best to rely on the official platforms to avoid errors or delays.