Kolkata FF Lottery Results for June 19, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round Fatafat outcomes!

If you’re someone who follows Kolkata Fatafat (or Kolkata FF) regularly, you know it’s not just a game. It’s part of the daily rhythm for thousands across Kolkata and West Bengal. And yes, today’s results for Kolkata lottery June 19, 2025, are finally here!

The game is popular for its fast pace and back-to-back draws, keeping players hooked from morning to evening.

It’s the thrill of waiting for your lucky number to appear that makes Fatafat such a crowd-puller.

Kolkata Lottery winners for June 19, 2025:

First Round: 130-4

Second Round: 157-3

Third Round: 479-0

Fourth Round: 223-7

Fifth Round: 268-6

Sixth Round: 689-3

Seventh Round:

Eighth Round:

If you’ve been tracking your numbers all day, now’s the time to cross-check. Remember, in Kolkata FF, each round is a fresh shot at winning.

For those who might be new or just curious, Kolkata Fatafat isn’t your typical lottery. It’s fast, it’s frequent, and it’s deeply woven into the local culture.

On weekdays, there are eight rounds, meaning eight chances to try your luck in one day.

Each round produces a unique three-digit number along with a single-digit figure that’s declared as the winning combo for that slot. Players select their numbers before each round, hoping to match the winning outcome.

The best place to double-check your numbers is always the official Kolkata FF websites.

Simply head to the results section, select the date (June 19, 2025), and you can see all the winning numbers from the day.

It’s a good idea to avoid unverified apps or random websites that might not always provide timely or accurate updates.

While Kolkata FF has a legal recognition under West Bengal’s lottery regulations, it bases entirely on chance. It’s exciting, no doubt, but players are always encouraged to bet responsibly and know their limits.

Lottery officials regularly remind participants to play with caution and treat it as a form of entertainment, not a financial plan.