Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) October 24, 2024 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The excitement around lotteries and fantasy games is on the rise, and one of the most talked-about games is the Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery. Known for its quick results, this lottery captures the interest of many players eager to try their luck. With eight rounds held daily, participants have multiple chances to win big in a short span. Here we bring you the Kolkata fatafat lottery result for October 24, 2024.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery operates similarly to a betting game called matka, attracting a diverse range of players, particularly from middle and lower economic backgrounds. Its appeal lies in the potential for substantial rewards with relatively low investment. However, participants must remain cautious, as the game comes with its fair share of risks.

Kolkata Fatafat Winning Numbers for October 24, 2024

– 1st Round: 250-7

– 2nd Round: 348-5

– 3rd Round: 178-6

– 4th Round: 457-6

Result Timing for October 24, 2024

– 1st Round: 10:00 AM

– 2nd Round: 11:30 AM

– 3rd Round: 1:00 PM

– 4th Round: 2:30 PM

– 5th Round: 4:00 PM

– 6th Round: 5:30 PM

– 7th Round: 7:00 PM

– 8th Round: 8:30 PM

How to Check the Results?

To find out if you’ve won, you can easily check the results live by visiting the official website at kolkataff (dot) in.

While the Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery can be an exhilarating experience, it’s essential to remember that it involves risk. The Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery continues to be a popular choice for many, offering both excitement and the possibility of significant rewards. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, remember to play wisely and have fun!