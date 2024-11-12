Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) November 12, 2024 result announced: Check winning numbers now

Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF, one of West Bengal’s most popular lottery-style games, has announced its results for November 12, 2024.

Known for its fast-paced rounds and quick results, Kolkata FF keeps participants eagerly engaged. The game holds eight rounds each day, with results announced in sequence to build anticipation among players. Those hoping to strike it lucky can check the outcomes on official platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

This game, similar to the traditional Satta Matka, draws considerable attention, especially among middle- and lower-income groups. Kolkata FF’s straightforward format and daily rounds provide multiple chances to win, making it a significant attraction. With each round, players wait for their chosen numbers to be announced, anticipating a win that could bring a bit of financial relief or excitement to their day.

Advertisement

Here are the Kolkata fatafat winning numbers for the first four rounds of November 12, 2024:

First Round: 258-5

Second Round: 457-6

Third Round: 158-4

Fourth Round: 146-1 To view the results for all eight rounds, visit the official website.

The game’s appeal lies in its simplicity and the frequency of opportunities to win, which draws in a wide audience each day. With quick results and easy access online, Kolkata FF Fatafat is now a staple in the lives of many hopeful players across the state.

A major factor behind Kolkata FF Fatafat’s popularity is its accessibility. With a minimal investment required to play, it’s affordable for many, attracting a broad audience. Despite the low entry cost, the potential for a substantial cash prize makes the game highly enticing. Players are drawn to the thrill of watching their numbers appear, hoping for a significant win.

The game releases results eight times daily, from morning through evening, sustaining excitement all day long.