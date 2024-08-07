Kolkata-Dhaka flight services gradually returning to normal

Kolkata-Bangladesh flight services are gradually returning to normal, a NSCBI airport sources said today. Late last night, a flight from Bangladesh landed in Kolkata, although it had only a few passengers. The flight returned to Bangladesh at the scheduled time. Today, Tuesday, at 8:22 a.m, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight arrived in Kolkata. This flight will depart for Bangladesh shortly, but the number of passengers remains low.

Following days of bloody struggle, police-civilian clashes, and the deaths of over a hundred people, normalcy is gradually returning to public life in Bangladesh. After five consecutive days of violence across the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country, the situation is stabilising.

Air India has cancelled all flights to Bangladesh, informing passengers that they will not be charged a cancellation fee for their tickets. Vistara also announced on their official X handle that flights to Bangladesh are temporarily suspended. Similarly, IndiGo Airlines also announced that their flights to Bangladesh will not operate for the time being.

Advertisement