Kolkata airport gets five-tier security

Amid heightened tensions in the subcontinent and an intelligence-based alert from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata has been placed under an unprecedented five-tier security system, enforced by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Officials say the measures are part of an integrated, round-the-clock counter-sabotage plan designed to neutralise potential threats to one of India’s busiest and most strategically located international airports. Senior CISF officers confirmed that the tightened regime, spanning perimeter surveillance, access control, terminal building security, passenger and baggage screening, and airside security, was triggered by credible intelligence inputs hinting at possible disruptions. A senior CISF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the plan as “foolproof and comprehensive,” incorporating coordination with national intelligence units including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the elite National Security Guard (NSG), the state police, and representatives of the cabinet secretariat.

“It’s not just about passenger safety anymore,” the official said. “We’re dealing with scenarios where the airport itself may be a high-value target.”

Inside the terminal, passengers are undergoing enhanced scrutiny at multiple checkpoints, well beyond the routine frisking at security gates. Vehicle access is being closely monitored at all entry points, including the ramp leading to the departure level. Airport employees, including airline staff and ground personnel, have been instructed not to loiter outside their designated zones, and all access areas are being monitored by CISF personnel aided by AI-driven surveillance systems. Meanwhile, heightened caution is also in effect in the skies. Commercial airline pilots are switching from satellite-based GPS systems to more secure inertial reference systems (IRS), a shift that underscores the potential risk of GPS spoofing amid fears of cyber warfare. “In case of a cyber attack, GPS interference is easier compared to IRS,” said a senior pilot, who recently flew a domestic route from Kolkata to Bangalore. “For the past few days, we have at times avoided selecting GPS and are relying more on the IRS, which cannot be tampered with from outside.”

IRS, a self-contained navigational system, relies on motion sensors and gyroscopes rather than external signals, offering a safer fallback for flight crews navigating high-alert air corridors. On the ground, Kolkata is not alone in witnessing operational disruptions. Flights to Srinagar, Amritsar, and several destinations in Bihar have been cancelled based on specific intelligence inputs, according to aviation sources. Across India, leaves of air traffic controllers have been cancelled until further notice, and the BCAS has instructed all airports to remain on maximum alert between 8 May 18 and May. At NSCBI Airport, CISF has launched phase-wise mock drills and emergency preparedness training for all staff levels—from security personnel to cabin crew. Every department, including catering services and non-scheduled operations like air ambulances, is under surveillance. Visitors have been banned from the terminal premises, and airport authorities have been told to ensure 100 per cent functionality of closed-circuit cameras.

“This airport is a critical node, not just for domestic travel but for international connectivity,” a senior airport official said. “We are treating this with the seriousness it deserves.” India’s eastern gateway, a vital link to Southeast Asia, has now become a microcosm of the national mood—alert, prepared, and on edge.