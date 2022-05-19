Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited gears up for upcoming monsoons

Following the onset of the monsoon season, which is expected to hit the state in a few weeks, the engineers of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) are gearing up to face the challenges that could be brought by the rains.

Nine buildings according to the KMRCL witnessed deep cracks last week following ingress of water brought by the rains. The monsoon has already hit Andaman earlier than its usual time. After Andaman, Kerala is also tipped to receive the monsoon earlier than the state generally used to get. Considering the fact, if the seasonal rainfall arrived earlier than its usual time in West Bengal as is being expected, the situation could get worse at Bowbazar amid the prevailing crisis.

The engineers of the implementing agency are, therefore, gearing up to be prepared before the onset of the rainy season in the state. In order to counter the issue, the KMRCL engineers are using a technology called ‘shotcrete’ which is a method of firing grouting material like gunshots on the vertical surface.

In the shotcrete, the mixture is shot with a high speed on a vertical surface. The resultant impact of the shot helps the concrete mixture to solidify and strengthen faster. The shots, according to sources, are being constantly injected on the wall of the shaft at Durga Pithuri Lane about 23 meters below the ground. Taking no chance to prevent an incident like last week, the engineers are using triple layers of the shots for extra strength.