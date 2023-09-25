KMC to spray mosquito repellents in Jadavpur using drone

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will spray mosquito repellent from drones at the Krishna Glass Factory premises, which has been closed for decades in Jadavpur tomorrow.

The land of the factory, which is situated in Ward 102 of KMC belongs to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC). Deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, who heads the health department of KMC will lead the team. There will be senior officials of building, conservancy and solid waste departments during the drive. This is for the first time when an anti-larvae drive will be conducted at Krishna Glass Factory.

Krishna Glass Factory, which stands on 12-bigha land, belonged to the Sarkars. It was closed down more than four decades ago due to labour unrest. Till the 1970s, Sukelha and Krishna Glass Factory were two important factories in Jadavpur areas and many local people used to work in these two units. Both the factories had been closed due

to labour unrest. Sulekha reopened and is back on business.

Senior civic officials said the entire factory premises look like a haunted house. The factory sheds and windows have been stolen. People throw garbage. The whole area is covered by bushes which have not been cleaned for decades. People do not go near the factory at night fearing attack by snakes. Some people staying near the factory are suffering from dengue.

Officials said notices have been issued by WBIDC but no step has ever been taken to clean the garbage. The civic officials said to enter the fac- tory the gate which is under lock and key will have to be broken. It will take several days to remove the garbage and clear the area.

The officials said Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes have changed their breeding areas and now larvae are found on rooftops. The civic teams are visiting the rooftops of build-ings to ensure that the over- head tanks are properly covered and there are no broken furniture or tea cups left on the rooftop. The owners of apartments have been asked to ensure that there is no accumulation of rain water on roofs.

The officials said it was impossible for any civic authority to prevent dengue unless residents cooperate. The KMC has taken city-wide awareness drives and KMC employees visit different areas and create awareness through public address systems. The house owners have been asked to clean the containers that are used to store water once a week, clean flower vases and do not allow garbage to accumulate