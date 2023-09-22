KMC to maintain sapling plantation register

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to maintain a register of the sapling plantation proposed or undertaken by the parks and square department and the different boroughs.

The civic body issued a circular last Tuesday making the parks and square department of the KMC as the imple- menting wing. The civic body entrusted the DG of the department with the responsibility of implementation with the help of borough officials. According to the circular, the decision has been taken to prevent duplication.

The register is to include details like location including numbers of the ward, borough or even the property along with the name of the executing department or the borough. The civic body has also asked to record the nature of the plant including details whether the

saplings were those of a herb, shrub or tree and the name of the agency responsible for those. As per the circular, videos and photos of the plantation along with details of the longitudes and latitudes also are to be provided for GIS mapping by the IT cell of the KMC.

Advertisement

Notably, putting efforts to curb pollution in the city, the municipal corporation has decided to take up a massive plantation drive in each borough. The civic body is also taking initiatives to plant saplings on the two sides of water bodies like Tolly Nallah.

To increase the greenery, the civic body would plant 25 lakh saplings of Debdaru tree on the footpaths. According to sources, the KMC has signed a MoU with CREDAI Bengal on tree plantation. CREDAI is said to have entered into MoU for three years during which the real estate developers’ body is to plant around five lakh trees and adopt 10 city parks and develop them as children, elderly and pet friendly.