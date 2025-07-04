KMC to beautify wetlands as part of city heritage: Mayor

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to beautify the wetlands in the eastern fringes of the city.

The beautification initiative is to include aspects like restricting encroachments in the form of illegal construction, pisciculture, constructing house boats or even sports grounds. According to mayor Firhad Hakim, the initiative aims at preserving the wetlands that play a crucial role in treating the city’s waste water naturally. “The wetlands are a treasury of Kolkata. Protecting the wetlands is our duty,” said the mayor, adding, “We are trying to explore options that could be implemented as per the Wetland Act. The place would be beautified as a tourist attraction so that people would be able to visit there and enjoy the view. But whatever would be done, it would be as per the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules,” he added.

The civic body has also instructed its parks and squares wing to conduct an inspection of the trees that are vulnerable and could fall any moment. The decision comes after a tree fell killing two persons in Howrah earlier this week. The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has also been asked to conduct an examination of the trees inside Rabindra Sarobar and Subhash Sarobar as numerous morning walkers throng the place during morning and evening hours for fresh air. Additionally, the civic body would also reshape the trees that are tilted and posing danger.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Mr Hakim who is also the state urban development and municipal affairs minister and officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency of various Metro networks in the city. According to Mr Hakim, subjects related to the Metro network till Barrackpore were discussed with the RVNL. However, the discussions held were of very initial stage and the minister has sought further details of the project.

Notably, earlier this week, water was noticed on the track bed in a stretch between Chandni Chowk and Central Metro stations of the north-south corridor. This had resulted in partial disruption of services in the corridor. Talking about the water on the track bed, mayor Firhad Hakim said: “If the water from the roads is seeping into the tunnel then Metro is not safe. They should immediately repair it. There is waterlogging on the roads for various reasons. But due to that if the water seeps into the tunnel then there is a major problem in the Metro tunnel and it needs immediate repair. Metro tunnels are completely sealed from above and there is no leakage in that. If there is seepage it means cracks have developed in it and immediate repairing is required,” he added.