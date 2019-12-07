The mayor Firhad Hakim today said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will soon take over the Roxy cinema building since permission has been granted by the Calcutta High Court for the same.

Hakim said “The KMC building is reeling under space crunch. We have assessment departments at the rooftop due to this space paucity. It is regretful that the building was handed over to private players and did not take it back. Once we get the building back, many of our departmental offices can be accommodated in that building.”