Mamata to review weather conditions

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting for showcasing the achievements of various social welfare schemes run by the state and review the situation of the state amidst extreme weather conditions at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

The state government has already issued do’s and don’ts to counter the heatwave and has circulated the same through different mediums. The school education department has also issued a directive on holding schools in the morning.

The weather office has predicted no rainfall before 2 May. So, considering the situation, the state may also advance the summer vacation in the schools.

The state government’s Duare Sarkar project has been awarded at Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The award was presented by the Computer Society of India that is a collaborative organization that rewards various projects in various fields, especially e-governance.

“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wants to share the achievement of its Duare Sarkar programme with all concerned officials during the meeting. The programme has been instrumental in extending benefits of the state’s social welfare schemes in the best possible manner,” a senior official at Nabanna said.

All additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries will be present at Nabanna Sabhaghar along with state DG, Kolkata Police commissioner and ADG (law and order) while the district magistrates, SDOs, BDOs, superintendent of police and other senior police officials will attend virtually.