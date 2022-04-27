KMC sends tankers to meet surge in water demand

Along with the scorching summer heat, water consumption too has gone up in the city under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) areas, forcing the civic body to send water tankers to cope with the increasing demand.

The rising mercury has been a constant this week while the meteorological department has ruled out any possibility of rain until next month. In such a situation, people who are venturing outside are resorting to all means to keep themselves cool. Water consumption in domestic households across 144 wards of the KMC has increased, said the mayor Firhad Hakim to the media.

Mr Hakim said that the consumption generally goes up during every summer but this time it has peaked due to scorching sun and heatwave in the afternoon. “Drinking water supply has been augmented by the KMC to meet the high demand. We have also arranged for water tankers that are being sent to areas where supply is falling short.”

He also said that groundwater level has been depleting in certain areas, which is also a cause of concern though KMC is working towards its goals to ensure in the next few years, citizens don’t have to depend on groundwater. The tube wells will eventually be done away with.

The mayor said that the usage of water for non-drinking purposes has increased. “To beat the heat, one is taking bath more than once a day. We are monitoring the water needs of citizens to ensure there is no wastage. We expect this supply-demand to continue till next month. Till now, there has been no major shortage in water supply.”

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee, it is learnt, has convened a meeting tomorrow to discuss measures to cope with this summer where mercury is rising to even 42 degrees in certain districts of Bengal. Sources said, strengthening the water supply will be one of the primary issues in this meeting.

The state government’s school education department has also notified the district magistrates and school authorities in all districts, asking that schools open early morning to beat the afternoon heat. School administrations are being asked to consult doctors for assistance as the chances of students falling sick due to exposure to heat is being taken into account.