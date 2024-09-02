KMC preparing digital database for maintenance of street lamps

Unavailability of details of service providers for maintenance of light fittings in lamp posts is leading to darkness in some wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. According to the councillor of ward number 121 of the KMC, Rupak Ganguly, a problem of maintenance of lamp posts is being faced in the ward for the past three years.

According to the councillor, there are around four thousand light and other correlated fittings in his ward. The lights have mostly been installed using funds from the municipal corporation and even from MLA or MP funds. The lights are installed and maintained by different agencies. “It is being observed that the maintenance period of around 200-300 light fittings is now over,” said the councillor during the monthly KMC proposals.

“As the period of maintenance of so many lights is over, a problem is being faced in the ward,” said the councillor. Mr Ganguly proposed for creation of a digital database of the light fittings of each ward. He also asked for the details of the companies responsible for the maintenance of the light posts in each ward of the municipal corporation.

The councillor added that the specifications relating to durability of the light fit tings should be shared with the councillors so that they can contact the agency concerned before the expiry of the maintenance period. Responding to the proposal, the member, mayorin-council for lights of the KMC, Mr Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, informed the House that the civic body was preparing a digital database which is expected to be ready soon. Once done, it would be shared with the councillors.