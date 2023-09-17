KMC launches children’s book donation drive

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has launched a ‘children’s book donation drive’ where citizens would be able to donate all kinds of books to the model schools run by the civic body.

The donated books are to be utilised in the libraries of the KMC model schools to enable students to have access to the books that are generally read by their counterparts in other institutions.

The idea has been floated by the Education wing of the KMC. To begin with, the mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim donated the first book to the library. The mayor urged the citizens to donate children’s books to the nearest KMC schools. Notably, the KMC is putting efforts to convert some of its primary schools into English Medium and has been able to bring 70 schools in Kolkata under the program.

According to the mayor, setting up an English medium school by the civic body would help the citizens avoid hassles of rushing for such institutes. The civic body is also mulling over plans to introduce audio- visual classes in some of its schools. There are about 224 KMC schools having more than 13.5 thousand students in them. In the recent annual budget, the KMC has proposed an allocation of rupees 51. 32 crores for education services.

The civic body is emphasizing on bringing more and more model schools in the next financial year with the help of CSR initiative.