KMC gears up to handle Covid situation

With shadows of COVID virus looming large once again, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is gearing up to handle situations and sensitise people.

According to the deputy mayor and member-mayor-in-council for health, Atin Ghosh, 14 persons in West Bengal have been affected by the new variant including two in Kolkata.

According to the MMiC health, as per the observations of those being affected and the information shared by the experts, the impact of the new virus is not as severe as before. The virus has lesser capacity of causing permanent damages to people. The variant is a concern for those having co-morbidities or elderly citizens.

The health department has instructed its employees responsible for collecting data on dengue to gather information on COVID now.

Considering the fact, the civic body has now decided to sensitise people. The KMC is to put up banners in its health centre to sensitise people. The civic body would now create a mass campaign to sensitise people about the do’s and don’ts to the ordinary people. “From the past experiences of 2020 and 2021, our infrastructure is ready. From how to maintain social distance and contact surveillance of those having cough and cold and gathering their information, the health wing of the KMC is ready to handle all. Also, there are many health workers who have joined after the covid period, sensitisation meetings are being held at every borough office. The doctors are sharing their Covid-related experiences with the new health workers so that they could be mentally ready for any kind of situation.

Apart from this, the Asha workers visiting every household have also been instructed to collect information on people having fever or respiratory issues. For conducting the necessary Covid test, the patients are being sent to the School of Tropical Medicine.

The civic body is now asserting on wearing masks, washing hands or even maintaining physical distance from those having cough and cold as precautionary measures.

