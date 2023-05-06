KMC gears up for cyclone

After the state secretariat’s instructions for preparedness on the anticipated cyclonic storm, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now gearing up to tackle the situation during the period of weather disturbance.

To begin with, the civic body has decided to open an integrated control room where officials would be monitoring the situation, according to sources. In addition, the sewerage and drainage department of the KMC particularly has been asked to make preparations owing to the heavy rainfall expected during the cyclone.

Even for the forthcoming rainy season, the department has been instructed to gear up in advance to minimize problems of waterlogging in the city. The department is to keep all its drainage pumping stations and the lines functional and clear. The department is also taking steps to prevent clogging in the drainage networks.

The civic body has also made arrangements for speedy removal of uprooted trees during strong winds. Notably, the KMC is working on setting up two lifting stations at Palmer Bazar. With the new lifting stations, the problems of waterlogging, particularly in central Kolkata for long hours during monsoons would be solved.

Another pumping station is to be set up at Rishikesh Park. This would help in addressing issues of waterlogging in and around Thanthania.