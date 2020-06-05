The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) today held a meeting to discuss ways to tackle Covid-19 and dengue simultaneously.

For Covid19 cases in a particular flat in a housing complex, the flat will be made a containment zone while for standalone houses, 10 houses surrounding the affected residence will be declared a containment zone.

Mr Atin Ghosh, member of KMC board and in charge of KMC health department, said “We are conducting micro level planning and surveillance for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. This will also help keep a tab on the dengue patients.”