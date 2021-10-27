In a tragic accident today evening, the councillor of ward 86 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Mrs Tista Biswas has passed away.

It is learnt that she was returning to Kolkata from Heria in East Midnapore with her husband Goutam and daughter when their car was hit by a tanker from behind at Nimtauri in East Midnapore. The car was found in a mangled state.

Spot witnesses claimed Mrs Biswas, a BJP councillor, was sitting in the back seat when the incident took place and died at the spot from grievous injuries. Her husband and daughter were first taken to Tamluk hospital reportedly but they are being brought to a private hospital in Kolkata where the duo will undergo treatment.

Recalling the incident, the deceased councillor’s husband told the media from the hospital said that the tanker hit their car all of a sudden as they were waiting behind another truck that broke down on the road.

State’s urban development and municipal affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya expressed her condolences while the KMC board chairman Firhad Hakim has taken stock of the situation from the East Midnapore district magistrate.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted “Tista Biswas; BJP Coordinator of Ward No 86, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Garcha) has unfortunately passed away while returning from Digha as her car met with an accident. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. Her husband & child have been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery”