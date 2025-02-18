Kirti Azad hears grievances of Andal city residents

Kirti Azad, MP, Bardhaman-Durgapur today held a meeting with the aggrieved residents of the airport city near here on certain infrastructure issues that the odd inhabitants allegedly are suffering over the months.

The MP said: “I’ve taken up the issue with a serious concern and I shall take this to the chief secretary of the state by 8 March seeking early redress.”

The resident’s association of the airport city in Andal have consistently been complaining about inundation during the monsoon due to inadequate drainage system, incomplete roads, poor street lighting, falling ground water level in certain pockets of the ‘city’ that has been accommodated occupying farmlands of 11 mouzas here. At the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit, the entrepreneurs had expressed their optimistic plans centering the airport city incidentally.

The association members shared their grievances with the MP at a private hotel here today. The residents also complained about ‘syndicate raaj’. Sanjoy Pal of the association said: “We are facing multiple issues there and the MP has taken stock of the situation. Hopefully, something positive is going to happen soon.”