Kin of policemen transferred during LS polls demand home posting

Wives and relatives of police personnel, who were transferred to different districts during Lok Sabha (LS) elections around three-and-a-half months ago, urged the West Bengal Police (WBP) authorities on Friday to bring them back again to their previous places of posting as well as home districts.

Today, wives, fathers and other relatives of the transferred policemen were found getting together at the Bhabani Bhawan, WBP headquarters in the Alipore police station area and urged the authorities to take necessary measures so that these policemen could be brought back to their home districts.

The aggrieved members of many families and relatives reached Bhabani Bhawan this afternoon from several districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda etc.

“My son, who is posted at Kaliachak in Malda, has been sent to Darjeeling district for election duty during LS polls. He has not yet been brought back to Kaliachak, his original place of posting. His wife is pregnant while I am suffering from heart disease. I would request the government to send him back to Kaliachak so that he can look after us,” said the 74-year-old father of the police personnel, who is a sub-inspector.

“My husband is posted at Suri in Birbhum but he has been transferred to a north Bengal district. More than three months have elapsed after the LS polls, but the authorities are yet to send him back to his home district,” said a police officer’s wife at Bhabani Bhawan.

“Many of us have come here today to request the director general of police (DGP) to look into our grievances. We hope he will take initiatives to send back the policemen transferred to distant districts to their respective previous places of posting,” she said.

The aggrieved relatives submitted a petition with names of transferred policemen and their home districts to Alipore police station.

The DGP Rajeev Kumar was not present in office when the assembly wanted to meet him.