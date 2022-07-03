Kids nightmare: Cobra enters Burdwan classroom

A full-grown cobra sneaked into a classroom of a government-run free primary school, sparking pandemonium among children at Natungram village in East Burdwan today.

The highly-venomous creature was spotted by the headmaster of the school, Ajit Das. He said, “The snake was entering into the classroom using a passage that is connected with the outside drainage system.”

The kids had assembled at the prayer ground when the snake was spotted by the headmaster. The school authorities immediately informed the forest range officials. Later, range official Bapon Bairagi managed to trap the creature.

Meanwhile, of the 21 cobra eggs laid for hatching, 16 hatchlings meanwhile came out breaking the eggshells inside the divisional forest office’s enclosure in Burdwan yesterday.

The hatchlings, according to the forest officials, would soon be distributed into the forest patches.

The forest officials recovered 21 eggs from a domestic quarter at Mayurkati village, within the Khandaghosh PS limits in Burdwan last month. The divisional forest officer, East Burdwan, Nisha Goswami, said, “The hatchlings are kept under observation currently and are fed eggs of ants. Soon, we’ll include raw flesh in their food chart and when they will be ready for preying, they will be released into nature.”