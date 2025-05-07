Kartik Maharaj fears arrest by state govt

Amid rising political tensions in Murshidabad, Swami Pradiptananda alias Kartik Maharaj, the head of Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Beldanga branch, has expressed apprehension over a possible arrest following a “veiled criticism” from chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The chief minister, while addressing a public meeting during her visit to Murshidabad on Monday, strongly condemned alleged inflammatory remarks made by certain religious figures, without naming anyone. In her address, the chief minister remarked: “There are two-three people creating unrest. They call themselves great religious leaders. I have evidence of what happened in Murshidabad. I will reveal everything at the right time.” Although not named, Kartik Maharaj interpreted the statement as a direct reference to him. “If I am indeed the person being referred to, then the chief minister, who commands the entire administration, can have me arrested anytime. But I will not be intimidated,” he said, speaking at a religious programme organised by the Bangiya Hindu Suraksha Manch at Shyamnagar in Barrackpore district last night.

Advertisement

Addressing his supporters, Kartik Maharaj said: “Do I have such power that I can shut down electricity for 48 hours? If I had plans to incite riots, why would I do it in Murshidabad? I could have done it in Hindu-majority areas.” The religious leader, who has been vocal about recent incidents in Murshidabad, claimed: “There has been rampant looting of Hindu households. A father and son were brutally murdered. I am only protesting against such atrocities.” His associates confirmed that there is a growing fear of his arrest.

Advertisement

However, the seer made it clear that he is not afraid and continues to travel and speak at gatherings across the state, where large numbers reportedly come to meet him. Kartik Maharaj also referred to the recent re-arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Bangladesh, stating that legal efforts were underway for his release. “Even before his release order was executed, he was taken into custody again in connection with a lawyer’s murder case. A lawyer has been appointed in the Supreme Court to fight his case.”