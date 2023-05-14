Karnataka did what Bengal did earlier, says Abhishek

It was Mamata Banerjee, who first had halted the imperial Ashwamedha horse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021 in Bengal, which Karnataka did in 2023 and the whole country will follow this in 2024, toppling the BJP government.

Their countdown began from Bengal, said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, touring East Burdwan as part of his Naba Jowar (new wave) mission across Bengal.

Abhishek addressed the party workers at Monteswar Ground in Kalna this afternoon before his roadshow in Katwa town. Prior to that, Abhishek reacted sharply about Congress’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He said, “What Gopal Krishna Gokhale once said is further established today that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow! What Karnataka did today, Mamata Banerjee had done in 2023.

Persons, who made high claims like ‘Aabki baar do sau paar’ were thrashed by Bengal voters. Bengal had shown how to say no to communal politics, hate politics. People want to get rid of their dirty politics now.

The BJP leaders are failing to estimate the pulse of the common people, they must understand that the people are annoyed with them.” He added that the very idea of ‘double engine’ is a farce, it’s actually a ‘trouble engine’ government. See what’s happening in Manipur today. Abhishek also mocked the BJP saying, “The Modi cabinet had thronged to Karnataka.

Now, after a defeat they are trying to make JP Nadda a scapegoat, as usual.” The young MP, who’s trying to infuse ideological fresh blood in TMC, said, “Nabo jowar doesn’t mean insulting our elderly leaders and party men in different areas. It’s rather a wave to eliminate the bad elements from the machinery.