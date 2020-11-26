West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today said an audit needs to be done of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The Governor was addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Kalimpong, where he also expressed displeasure on the failure of district officials to organise his visit there.

“I found out that the audit of the GTA has not been done, and that the panchayat elections have not been held here since about 20 years, which is against democracy. I have said that the GTA audit will be held and the truth will come to the forefront. Action will be taken if any irregularity is found,” he said.

“Audits are done to find out if government funds are used properly for the people and being utilized for what they are meant for. It is done to see that there is no corruption. After 2017, the GTA has become a government department,” the Governor said.

Commenting on the district officials during his visit there, he said, “When the CM visits or some minister comes, officials like the chief secretary or Divisional Commissioner are present. The Governor is here, but no top officer can be seen. The district officials have miserably failed to organise the visit of the Governor. Looking at their poor arrangements, I had to make my own arrangements.”

He further said that this was a “sad reflection,” which “cannot be tolerated.”

The Governor, probably commenting on his wish to stay at Delo in Kalimpong during his visit, said, “I had a wish to visit Delo, and at first they gave the go-ahead, but later they said it was being repaired. What kind of joke is this?”

According to sources, the Governor had plans to stay at the Delo tourist lodge, but had to stay at the Circuit House. Upon reaching Kalimpong yesterday, Mr Dhankhar visited various popular places like Durpin Monastery and Pine View Nursery, among others.

He also said that there can be no dilution of democracy at any cost and that he was committed to see that governance in the state is done in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law.