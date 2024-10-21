Junior doctors to meet Mamata today

A delegation of junior doctors will attend the meeting called by theChief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna Sabhaghar tomorrow afternoon. The junior doctors arriveed at the decision following a marathon meeting held this afternoon. However, they will not withdraw their fastunto-death programme.

Miss Banerjee had requested them to withdraw the movement before coming for the meeting. Also, the junior doctors have said their will be no compromise on their demand to remove the state health secretary, NS Nigam. Miss Banerjee, during a telephonic conversation with the junior doctors on Saturday, made it clear that it would not be possible for the state government to remove the health secretary. The state Chief Secretary Mr Manoj Pant and Home secretary Nandini Chakravarti had visited the site where the doctors are on fast unto death on Saturday and requested them to withdraw the fast.

There, the chief minister had a conversation with the agitating doctors over the phone and requested them to end the fast and come for a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Monday The junior doctors said they would submit specific allegation against the Health secretary. “It is not our juvenile adamancy to demand for the removal of the health secretary. We have specific allegation against him and will submit documents relating to the allegations tomorrow,” a leader of the agitating doctors said. The state government has already removed the Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal and some senior officials of the state health department, which had been demanded by the junior doctors. The junior doctors said their fast-unto-death would continue as they want a corruption-free, transparent health administration. They also demanded that elections to the college unions in all the medical colleges be held immediately.

The junior doctors maintained that they had been criticised unnecessarily. They had received information about the meeting in the last moment. They said they had been hurt by some of the statements of Miss Mamata Banerjee and hoped that tomorrow’s meeting will be held keeping in mind the humanitarian approach. Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has demanded an inquiry into an allegation that the junior doctors in their account has collected Rs 1.70 crore. An NGO has been formed and an acount has been opened in the names of Aniket Mahato, Rajdeep Sau and Arnab Mukhopadhyay, he alleged.

The account has been opened with HDFC Bank bearing account number XXXXXXXXXX3251. The address given while opening the account is Room number 32, KB Hostel, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, even though to open an account, banks want the permanent address of the account holders that is mentioned in the Aadhar or PAN data. Mr Ghosh demanded an inquiry to find out when the account was opened, how it had beeen opened and who have contributed money.