Junior doctors protest at Swasthya Bhaban

Junior doctors from various medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the Swasthya Bhaban, demanding justice for the rape and murder and increased security in their workplaces.

A rally of doctors both seniors and juniors belonging to the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, under the banner of ‘We Want Justice’ reached the CBI office at CGO Complex at Salt Lake first and then marched towards the Swasthya Bhaban.

The protesters also demanded the presence of the newly-appointed principal of R G Kar Medical College Hospital Prof (Dr) Suhrita Paul alleging that she had not been present at her office.

Advertisement

Doctors belonging to around 21 state-run teaching hospitals in West Bengal took part in the agitation today. Main gate of the Swasthya Bhaban was locked from inside amidst strong police arrangements.

A delegation of around 35 doctors were allowed to meet senior health department officials to submit their charters of demands.